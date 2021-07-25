Republican members of the House Committee on Veteran’s Affairs, U.S. Representatives Mike Bost (IL-12) and Jack Bergman (MI-01), have introduced three pieces of legislation to improve health care and services at the Department of Veteran’s Affairs (VA) for vets and their caregivers.
Bost says the bills will “close gaps in care for veterans, strengthen services for caregivers, and increase transparency and accountability for taxpayers”. To learn more about the Guaranteeing Healthcare Access to Personnel Who Served Act, the VA Caregiver Transparency Act, and the VA Assessment by Independent Measures Act, click the link below.
https://bost.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/bost-introduces-3-bills-support-veterans-and-caregivers