State Rep. Amy Elik is hosting a Holiday Open House and Canned Food Drive at her district office in Alton this Wednesday. The free event is open to the public and attendees are encouraged to bring family and friends. Constituents can meet with Elik and voice concerns while enjoying refreshments, all while helping out the Crisis Food Center in Alton.
Elik says if you can’t make the open house, her office will be collecting canned food items through December 10th.
Rep. Elik’s Holiday Open House and canned food drive is this Wednesday night from 5 to 7 pm at Elik’s district office located at 192 Alton Square Mall Drive, Suite C. For more info you can contact Elik’s office at 618-433-8046