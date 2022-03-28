Registration for the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s water-focused summer camps is now open. There will be two camps this year, a one-day River Connections camp, and a five-day Camp Waterschool. Both camps are hosted through Lewis and Clark Community College’s College for Kids program.
Media Specialist for the NGRREC Jen Young tells the Big Z they hope to draw in more students this summer offering two camps.
River Connections camps are scheduled for July 6th, 7th and August 15th and 16th. Those camps are aimed at children 9 to 15 years old. The longer Camp Waterschool camps will be held June 6th-10th and July 11th-15th and are for children 9 to 11. To register or find more information about the camps head to the link below.