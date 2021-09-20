From 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville will be host to the 31st annual Jobs Plus Regional Job Fair. The job fair is free and open to the public and will be hiring prospective employees from all education backgrounds. This year will return to a more familiar format.
Because of the pandemic, last year’s event was a combination of remote and drive-up, but this year is back to in-person, so face coverings will be required. Madison County Director of Employment and Training Tony Fuhrmann said the timing of this year’s job fair could be beneficial with the end of enhanced unemployment benefits.
He said you should bring your resume, be prepared to interview, and be dressed professionally, as some employers may hire on the spot. Public transportation will also be available. To learn more, call (618) 296-4352 or email elord@co.madison.il.us.