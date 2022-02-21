While mostly known for their blood drives, the American Cross also helps out with disaster relief after severe weather, and assistance with people impacted by house fires.
Since the beginning of 2022, the Red Cross has responded to nearly 2,000 home fires in the USA. Disaster Action Team (DAT) volunteers provide emotional support, access to financial assistance, and information to help families begin to recover after a home fire.
Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis Beth Elders tells the Big Z there are many ways to volunteer.
Those interested in volunteering as Disaster Action Team Duty Officers should go to redcross.org/volunteertoday. Duty Officers can also sign up to work remotely from the comfort of their own homes.
The Red Cross is also always looking for volunteers to support their blood drives as well as blood transportation specialists and blood donor ambassadors. For a complete list of volunteer opportunities go to redcross.org