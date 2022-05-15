Coming up on May 21 from ten until four, the National Great Rivers Museum in Alton is hosting “Rec Fest” – a celebration of recreation, exploration, and conservation.
Museum director Allison Rhanor tells the Big Z to be sure and bring the children out.
Organizers say to expect more than 20 booths and activity stations.
Free tours of the Melvin Price Locks and Dam will also be a part of Rec Fest.
Also, May 21st is “Kids to Parks Day 2022” and Rec Fest is a nationally-registered Kids to Parks event. So any fourth-grader who attends will get a free America the Beautiful national park pass for his/her family by completing some activities.