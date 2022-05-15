Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 81F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.