The potential field of candidates vying for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in Illinois continues to grow.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker could face a Democratic primary from Chicago-area nurse Beverly Miles.
On the Republican side, there’s state Sen. Darren Bailey, businessman Gary Rabine, former state Sen. Paul Schimpf and venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan.
Chicago-area attorney Max Solomon also announced his bid.
“I was born in Lagos, Nigeria, moved into the United States almost 30 years ago and I tell you, the United States is the greatest country in the world,” Solomon told WMAY.
Solomon’s platform includes constitutional pension reform, government consolidation and school choice.
“The role of government is not to indoctrinate your kids and that’s what we have right now,” Solomon said. “The role of government is to fund education.”
Other Republicans named by Ballotpedia.org are U.S. Army veterans Christopher Roper and Cheryl Erickson. Both have an online presence.
Another potential name is Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin. The Chicago Tribune reported Irvin could have the backing of billionaire hedge fund owner Ken Griffin.
Pritzker's campaign criticized reports that Griffin will fund a Pritzker opponent.
“We will not allow Ken Griffin and his cronies to take us backward with Bruce Rauner 2.0, and Illinoisans will surely reject his hand-picked candidate," said Pritzker campaign spokesperson Natalie Edelstein. "Our state needs real leadership and Governor Pritzker is the only candidate committed to putting working families first.”
Another name that could pop up is former radio host Mancow Muller. He floated the idea on YouTube, where he said he’ll announce his intention early next month.
“One of the main reasons I got out of radio was to run for governor because I can’t do both,” Muller said. “If elections are fair, I will be the next governor and you will for the first time in your life have freedom.”
Muller didn’t say if he’d run as a Republican.
After a petition period beginning Jan. 13, 2022, filling for the June Primary starts on March 7, 2022
###