A night at the museum could be filled with sounds of construction for 36 of Illinois’ public museums.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently announced $19.7 million in grants going toward projects at public museums located all over the Land of Lincoln.
Part of the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program, the funds are administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
Jeanne Angel, president of the Illinois Association of Museums, says one of the purposes of these grants is to create jobs.
“Those are direct job creators in those museums because these are capital building projects, so vendors are hired, exhibit designers are hired, construction firms are hired, conservators, restoration people—so really it’s a wide range,” she told The Center Square.
Each museum will receive up to $750,000 to help them expand and add capacity, according to Angel. Before the pandemic, more than 2.8 million school children visited the state’s museums each year, she said.
“This is a critical, critical time for museums across Illinois in rebuilding and regaining some of the ground that was lost during the pandemic with everything shutting down,” Angel said.
Projects will include structural improvements like roof replacement, restoration and HVAC systems to front-facing projects like new exhibits and digital experiences, according to Angel.
"Museums are an important economic driver and point of pride in communities throughout Illinois," said Colleen Callahan, director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, in a statement. "Providing funding for capital improvements and exciting new exhibits helps to create jobs, attract more visitors, and boost local tourism."
Angel echoed that point noting the financial impact of the grants will reach beyond just the museum.
“People who visit museums in Illinois and across the nation have a ripple effect and they benefit restaurants, businesses, hotels in their surrounding communities,” she said.
Over 22 million people visit Illinois’ museums every year, making them a great investment for state dollars, Angel observed.
“Museums across the state have a $2.6 billion financial impact for the state; they support over 38,000 jobs and provide $1.8 billion in income for Illinoisans,” she said.
These grants will help Illinois be a destination with world-class institutions, according to Angel.