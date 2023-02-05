A protester was injured during an anti police violence march in downtown Belleville Saturday. The woman was injured after she fell off the back of a pickup truck that had driven through the group of protesters. A second protester declined medical treatment and police were investigating whether the truck clipped her.
The march was organized by Empire 13, a grassroots activist organization out of St. Louis. Protestors marched through the downtown streets Saturday morning calling for change and justice in the wake of Tyre Nichol's death. Nichols was beaten to death by a group of Memphis police officers almost a month ago. Six police officers were fired for their roles in the beating and charged with second-degree murder.