The head of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association is calling on lawmakers to get serious about the electric vehicle business.
Mark Denzler, president and CEO of the IMA, says there’s a chance right now for the
state to position itself to compete in a growth industry.
“Auto manufacturers are having those discussions today, and they were having them a
month ago, about where to locate and what facilities to retool,” Denzler said. “We have
the opportunity to invest in some of these facilities in Illinois and be part of that
movement toward electric vehicles.”
Denzler says a major hurdle in the efforts to attract the attention of auto manufacturers is
the lack of tools available in the recruitment effort.
“Illinois’ incentives oftentimes lack what neighboring states do,” Denzler said. “We have
the EDGE credit, which can be effective, but a number of other states provide cash up
front, or land, or other types of incentives that we don't have available in Illinois.”
He’s calling on state lawmakers to take steps during the fall veto session in order to
remain competitive with surrounding states that might also be interested in these
facilities.
“The fact is that other states have moved ahead of us and Illinois has not been doing
anything to really attract them or change any incentive packages,” Denzler said. “We're
working hopefully to enhance some of the incentives, but we also have to address some
of the longstanding concerns that the business community has.”
According to the IMA, the auto industry directly supports more than 30,000 jobs in the
state, including work at three assembly plants in Bloomington-Normal, Belvidere, and
Chicago. Denzler says the possibility exists to recruit new facilities, given proper support
from Springfield.
“I think there are great opportunities, especially with battery technology now,” Denzler
said. “A lot of the electric car makers want to be near the battery production. There may
be a case if we're trying to attract a new facility, not only are we trying to attract that auto
manufacturer, but also the battery facility that may supply it as well.”
Denzler says a recent Illinois law dealing with how automakers pay dealerships for
warranty work was a step in the wrong direction.
“One of the things that really sent a negative message was the legislature passing and the
governor signing this car warranty bill that's going to add about $250 million in costs to
auto manufacturers and make Illinois an outlier,” Denzler said. “We're the only state in
the nation now with a law like this.”
He said Illinois has many advantages when compared to other states, including
transportation infrastructure, an educated workforce, and access to rail and water, but
he’s worried a delay in action until 2022 could cost the state opportunities to expand in
the auto sector.
“We would hate for manufacturers to make decisions and Illinois not be on the list
because we're not competitive with some of our neighboring Midwest states or other
states where they have auto plants,” Denzler said.