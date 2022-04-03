The Madison County Sheriff's Office and the Collinsville Police Department arrived to a residence in the 1000 block of McDonough Lake Road in Collinsville Saturday in response to a 911 call about a possible disturbance. Upon arrival, officers discovered the bodies of two deceased females outside the residence, that appeared to be homicide victims.
A suspect in the possible homicide had apparently fled the scene prior to their arrival. Later that afternoon, the Illinois State Police had reportedly discovered this suspect at a location several miles north of Madison County and he was taken into custody. A press conference is to be held by the Madison County Sheriff's Office later this afternoon where more details on the ongoing investigation will be released.