Illinois State Police want you to be aware there’s a scam that involves phone number spoofing. The agency is aware of calls being made in several state police districts where the caller claims to be a state trooper and needs personal information for a police matter. In some cases the caller ID shows numbers that appear to be legitimate ones for state police district headquarters, but are really “spoof” numbers designed to trick people.
ISP says they will likely never ask for a person’s full name, birth date, and social security number over the phone. Most times any personal information they need to gather for a case will be done in-person.
They say scammers can often be aggressive and play on the elements of fear and surprise.
They suggest trying to get the name of the supposed state trooper, then hang up and contact the real state police headquarters in your area to let them know about the call.