The Illinois State Police are currently investigating a Tuesday night homicide that occurred in the 1500 block of Baker Street in East St. Louis. The Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) responded to reports of gunfire at approximately 7:15 pm on June 21st and found the victim, 27-year-old Deangelo T. Johnson, shot and fatally wounded.
Police are searching for witnesses to the shooting or anyone with any knowledge of the incident. Anyone with any information pertaining to the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477 or the ISP at 618-343-5239. Callers can remain anonymous.