Plummer

Did you know that every two seconds someone needs blood in the United States? Or that just one donation has the potential to save up to three lives? 

To help meet the demand for blood donations, state Sen. Jason Plummer is hosting two upcoming blood drives in the 54th District.

 

On Thursday, April 15, Plummer will partner with Moose Lodge 1561 to host a drive in Edwardsville. Then, on Monday, April 19, he will be working with VFW Auxiliary Post No. 5694 to host another drive in Highland.

 

April 15 Event in Edwardsville

April 19 Event in Highland

Who: State Senator Jason Plummer and Moose Lodge 1561

Who: State Senator Jason Plummer and VFW Auxiliary Post #5694

When: Thursday, April 15  from 1:00-7:00 p.m.

When: Monday, April 19  from 1:00-7:00 p.m.

Where: 7371 Marine Rd. in Edwardsville, IL 62025

Where: 1900 VFW Lane in Highland, IL 62249

If you wish to donate, call the blood center to schedule an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering MooseLodge1561 or VFWHallHighland. Be sure to make your appointment and come out to donate. 

Donors are reminded to wear masks and observe social distancing. 

