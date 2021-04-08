Did you know that every two seconds someone needs blood in the United States? Or that just one donation has the potential to save up to three lives?
To help meet the demand for blood donations, state Sen. Jason Plummer is hosting two upcoming blood drives in the 54th District.
On Thursday, April 15, Plummer will partner with Moose Lodge 1561 to host a drive in Edwardsville. Then, on Monday, April 19, he will be working with VFW Auxiliary Post No. 5694 to host another drive in Highland.
April 15 Event in Edwardsville
April 19 Event in Highland
Who: State Senator Jason Plummer and Moose Lodge 1561
Who: State Senator Jason Plummer and VFW Auxiliary Post #5694
When: Thursday, April 15 from 1:00-7:00 p.m.
When: Monday, April 19 from 1:00-7:00 p.m.
Where: 7371 Marine Rd. in Edwardsville, IL 62025
Where: 1900 VFW Lane in Highland, IL 62249
If you wish to donate, call the blood center to schedule an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering MooseLodge1561 or VFWHallHighland. Be sure to make your appointment and come out to donate.
Donors are reminded to wear masks and observe social distancing.