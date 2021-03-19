On March 18, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a “bridge” phase between Phase 4 and Phase 5 of his original Restore Illinois Plan.
State Sen. Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville), issued the following statement regarding the announcement:
“In spite of the arbitrary and punitive rules dictated by Governor Pritzker, Illinoisans have made forward progress against this pandemic. Frontline workers, local health departments, and many others have stepped up in unbelievable ways to help their neighbors. Families, businesses, communities, and many areas of our society have been severely harmed by this crisis.
“Governor J.B. Pritzker has remained one of the biggest barricades in the efforts to overcome the challenges this pandemic created. This must end.
“The governor needs to stop dragging his feet, be transparent about how he’s making his decisions, provide accurate and actionable data, bring the legislature into the decision-making process, and loosen his stranglehold on Illinois. When this happens, I know Illinoisans can and will come out of this tragedy stronger and united.”