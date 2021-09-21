An Alton man has entered guilty pleas to a pair of gun incidents in the city in early 2020. 26-year-old Devonta D. Cotton pleaded guilty to one count of home invasion and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm. The aggravated battery with a firearm charge came from an incident in which a woman was struck by a stray bullet while studying inside her home.
The woman survived but suffered life-altering injuries. That happened on April 8. The home invasion charge came from an incident in Alton on March 24, in which Cotton and two other accomplices entered a home on Gold Street in Alton without the owner’s permission. Once inside the home, Cotton battered the homeowner and left with several of his possessions. In exchange for the guilty plea, Cotton was sentenced to 30 years in prison on the home invasion count and a 15-year sentence for the count of aggravated assault with a firearm.