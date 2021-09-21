Although a year later than originally planned, the ball is now rolling on plans to create “Rotary Centennial Park” in Alton. The land donation will lead to the creation of the park in what is now a grassy area between the Unitarian Church and Marquette Catholic High School along 3rd Street, across from City Hall.
The donation agreement authorizes the Alton Godfrey Rotary Club, through its Piasa Foundation, and Giant City Properties, to make improvements to the city owned land and donate those improvements to the City for use as a park. There were some concerns from the church about coexisting, but Alderman Brian Campbell says that appears to have been settled.
Aldermen must still approve the resolution in full council Wednesday for the plan to move forward. The Alton Godfrey Rotary Club will celebrate its centennial later this year.