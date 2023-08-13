One person is dead after a plane crash just outside of Virden city limits early Saturday morning, according to the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office.
The pilot was the only person on board the aircraft, deputies said. Authorities have yet to release the pilot’s identity.
Multiple people called 911 Saturday morning telling officers that the plane sounded like it was in distress. Two deputies located the crash about one-eight mile south of Virden.
The National Transportation and Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the crash.