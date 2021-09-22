The Village of Godfrey has agreed to double the number of pickleball courts being built as part of the Glazebrook Park expansion. The original plan was for four, but after hearing from a group of players and data to back up their claims for a need for more courts, the village will now be building eight.
Ruby Berghoff is a USA Pickleball Ambassador for Madison County and a Godfrey resident. She spoke to the village board about the need for what she calls serious leisure.
The cost to add four more courts will be just over $79,000. Pickleball is a sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. It is played both indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court and a slightly modified tennis net.