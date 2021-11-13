Collinsville Police say a woman was found dead at her home on Rainbow Drive, Thursday afternoon, the victim of a homicide. They say 67-year-old Robin Mendez had suffered multiple traumatic injuries.
At this point in the investigation they don’t believe this was a random act of violence.
Investigators identified 34-year-old Robert Brittin as a person of interest. They say he and Mendez were associates. And, they think Brittin drove-off in the victim’s car, a maroon 2005 Chevy Impala sedan with Illinois license plate Z-8-8-8-8-0-3.
Anyone with information that might help investigators is asked to call the Collinsville Police Department at 618-344-2131.