A police standoff developed Saturday night in Jersey County. The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office announced they have been working a case where a person has barricaded themselves in a residence near the Dollar General on Delhi Road in Jersey County. Traffic near the area has apparently been blocked off since last night. There have been reports of shots being fired out the window and law enforcement are on the ground investigating
No further details have been released as of this morning and the situation is ongoing. Check back for updates.