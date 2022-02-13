A 30-year-old man wanted for alleged Predatory Criminal Sexual Abuse involving a 14-year-old female, who was also the suspect in the parental abduction of a five-year-old was taken into custody by the Illinois State Police on Saturday.
The suspect, Juan Martin Mercado from Peoria, was arrested at around 3 am after a traffic stop on Interstate 70 near Packers Avenue in St. Clair County. ISP District 11 had previously received a call from Peoria Police describing the suspect’s vehicle, a GMC Yukon, when the trooper observed the vehicle on the Interstate.
Mercado was taken into custody without incident and the five-year-old child was taken into protective custody. Mercado was transported to District 11 headquarters in Collinsville and custody was later turned over to the Peoria Police Department.