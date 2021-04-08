The Madison County Historical Society invites the public to participate in a Facebook question-and-answer session with author Peter Stehman from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 11.
Stehman will answers questions about his book “Patriotic Murder,” a fascinating look at the anti-German frenzy, fueled by government propaganda, that led to the lynching of Robert Praeger on April 5, 1918 in Collinsville.
Originally scheduled for the society’s Speaker Series, Stehman agreed to do a video presentation, which is at https://madcohistory.org/speaker-series-peter-stehman/.
After watching the video, those interested can go to the Madison County Historical Society’s Facebook page to ask questions about this tragic incident in Madison County history.
In his book, Stehman discusses how civil liberties were hijacked in the name of patriotism during World War I. This is the story of a hate crime where intolerance and prejudice against immigrants led to a suspension of civility. There were two crimes against Robert Praeger. Not only was he an innocent man murdered for his nationality, but the leaders of the mob who committed the crime were exonerated.
Call (618) 656-1294 for additional information about the program.