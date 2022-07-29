PHOTOS: Paint job brings vibrant life to Alton's Haskell Playhouse

The interior of the newly repainted Haskell Playhouse.

The community is invited to a birthday party Friday night (July 29) in Alton. It’s at the Lucy Haskell Playhouse site at 12th and Henry, from six-30 until eight.

It is Lucy Haskell’s 142nd birth anniversary. There will be free pony rides, Victorian games, cake, and lemonade.

Lucy Haskell Playhouse Association chair Margaret Hopkins tells The Big Z the playhouse board tries to stay on top of any maintenance or security issues at the site.

Hopkins - remove them.mp3

The Lucy Haskell Playhouse, built for her by her grandfather, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.