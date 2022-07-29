The community is invited to a birthday party Friday night (July 29) in Alton. It’s at the Lucy Haskell Playhouse site at 12th and Henry, from six-30 until eight.
It is Lucy Haskell’s 142nd birth anniversary. There will be free pony rides, Victorian games, cake, and lemonade.
Lucy Haskell Playhouse Association chair Margaret Hopkins tells The Big Z the playhouse board tries to stay on top of any maintenance or security issues at the site.
The Lucy Haskell Playhouse, built for her by her grandfather, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.