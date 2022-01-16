The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center in East Alton is announcing the expansion of a program for college students interested in science and looking for a paid internship.
The Center’s director of environmental education, Sarah Fisher, is hopeful the change will help attract more interest.
Interns will be working from five to twenty hours per week, spread out over 11 weeks.
They’ll be paired-up with senior scientists and educators.
Here's a link to the internship application: https://bit.ly/NGRRECIntern22
The deadline to apply is Tuesday, February 1 at 8 am.