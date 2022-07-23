Alton firefighters battled blazes in two vacant homes between sundown Friday and sunrise Saturday.
The first call came in after 11 pm Friday in the 1000 block of Oakwood Avenue.
It was reportedly a city-owned property, where the fire started on a back porch and got up into the roof.
Mutual aid was requested from Godfrey and East Alton fire department, due to the outdoor heat and humidity.
The second fire was in the 900 block of Tonsor. It was called-in around 2:45 Saturday morning.
It also started on a back porch, according to Alton firefighters.
The property is privately-owned and the structure is being rehabbed.
The Illinois state fire marshal’s office will be investigating the cause of both fires.
No injuries were reported at either scene.