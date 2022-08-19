A second member of a so-called “Felony Lane Gang” that took part in a 2021 bank fraud scam in the region is headed to federal prison for 34 months.
Prosecutors say 36-year-old Mary Thornhill of Knoxville, Tennessee appeared before a judge Wednesday in East Saint Louis.
Thornhill must also pay restitution to her victims and a 200-dollar fine, as well as spend three years on supervised release.
Thornhill reportedly conspired with others to cash stolen checks and fraudulently obtain funds from banks using stolen ID cards. Banks in Wood River and Glen Carbon were targeted.
In her guilty plea, Thornhill admitted she and her co-conspirators would break into cars, steal ID cards and checkbooks, then write checks made payable to other victims, which they could cash.
They would use the furthest lane at a bank’s drive-through, to avoid detection by tellers. Prosecutors say Thornhill wore wigs and other disguises to pose as victims when cashing the checks.
Her co-conspirator Delvin Mills is already serving 42 months in prison for his role. That’s in addition to 55 months in prison for bank fraud charges in Oregon.