An Alton woman was killed and a 15-year-old injured in a single vehicle crash on Highway 67 in West Alton Sunday evening. 55-year-old Shelly M. Connor was identified by the Missouri Highway Patrol as the victim when her car went off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
The crash took place just before 7pm in the northbound lanes of Highway 67 north of the traffic signal at Highway 94. Connor was airlifted from the scene to St. Louis University Hospital and died later Sunday night. The 15-year-old female passenger was transported to Children's Hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation.