A woman was pronounced dead Saturday (Jan. 8th) morning after a single-vehicle crash in Madison County. 48-year-old Chimanita Dodd of Cahokia was traveling north on Illinois 255 near Milepost 6 in Madison County when she lost control on the ice, left the roadway, and entered the median.
The car apparently flipped several times, and the driver was ejected. Dodd was pronounced dead at the scene at around 10 am by the Madison County Coroner. All northbound lanes were closed in the area for around 1 hour while authorities investigated the crash. The deceased was the only occupant of the vehicle.