No injuries reported from a warehouse fire overnight in Alton.
It happened in the 800 block of Piasa Street, just after eleven Friday night.
Crews had the smoke and flames extinguished in a short amount of time, with help from East Alton firefighters.
The cause of the warehouse fire is under investigation, but it may have been started by some homeless persons trying to keep warm. Two persons who may have been inside the building were located safely outside by firefighters.
We're told the warehouse had some paper products stored inside.
photos courtesy William Roe