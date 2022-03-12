An estimated 165 gallons of crude oil spilled out of a pipeline near Edwardsville on Friday.
Marathon Pipe Line LLC says it has shut down the line, as cleanup and repairs take place. The spill happened near the intersections of Routes 143 and 159.
Marathon says it has placed several sets of booms in Cahokia Creek to contain the spill. It also is using vacuum trucks and monitoring nearby air quality.
A statement released by Marathon says the company has made relevant regulatory notifications, and no injuries were reported. Marathon says the top priorities are to ensure the safety of responders and the community, as well as limiting the environmental impact.
The Illinois Attorney General’s office is being asked by the state EPA to make sure the company completes remediation and to consider any necessary enforcement action.