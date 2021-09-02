The 38th (minus 1) annual Glassworkers Reunion is just a couple of weeks away, and organizers are asking former workers to spread the word. The “minus one” is because it was canceled last year due to the pandemic. Owens Illinois operated Plant #7 on Broadway in Alton for generations. The reunion will be held at the Alton VFW Post 1308 on Saturday, October 2nd.
Doors open at 5, with dinner at 6pm. Reunion spokesman Bob Myers tells The Big Z they are trying to find as many former co-workers as possible.
They are also looking for memorabilia to display like old bottles, pictures, Plant 7 magazines, and other memorabilia from other O-I plants. Everyone including children that attend must buy a ticket. Tickets are $15, and you can get them by calling 618-917-4919.