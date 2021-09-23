How will you ring in the New Year? If you are in Grafton, you can celebrate with a fireworks show that will be fired off along the riverfront at about 10pm. The mayor of the city says it’s not too early to start thinking about making plans.
Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow tells the Big Z he hopes it will be a way to bring people to town in what is normally a slower time for the tourism industry.
This will be the second year for fireworks on New Year’s Eve. The city council voted to spend $4,500 on the show, with half coming from the general fund, half coming from the tourism budget, and then they will ask businesses in town to pitch in.