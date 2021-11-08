The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC), located in East Alton off the Berm Highway, are expanding their “Walk and Talk” tour series. They have added four more tours for the month of November citing the success of the previous events.
The ‘Walk and Talk’ events focus on an environmental topic and include a tour of the facility and grounds. They are free to attend and suitable for children as well as adults.
Environmental Educator at the NGRREC Jen Young tells the Big Z the tours on the 17th will focus on recycling and composting.
The November 10th tours will focus on the Water Cycle. All four tours will be held at 11 am and 2 pm on Wednesday the 10th and the following Wednesday, the 17th. Those in attendance are required to wear masks. The NGRREC is located at 1 Confluence Way in East Alton next to the Mel Price Lock and Dam. For more information call 618-468-2785.