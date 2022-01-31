The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRREC) located next to the Mel Price Lock and Dam have another addition of their Neighbor Nights events coming up later this month.
Due to ongoing health concerns, this Neighbor Nights will again be held virtually via Zoom. Emily Ehley is the Field Coordinator for Trees Forever, a regional organization that educates landowners, volunteers, and civic leaders on how to care for trees and shrubs. Ehley will be teaching attendees all about winter tree care.
NGRREC Environmental Educator Jen Young says they hope to resume in-person Neighbor Nights’ soon.
Organizers say the information shared in the webinar will be perfect for homeowners, gardeners, landowners, and anyone interested in supporting healthy tree growth. This virtual edition of Neighbor Nights will be held Tuesday February 15th at 6:30 pm. Registration is required and can be done so by heading to the link below. A link to the Zoom meeting will be emailed after registration. For more details go to: