Governor JB Pritzker has signed a package of legislation to increase access to feminine hygiene products in Illinois. The first new law addresses "period poverty" and gets the state ready to act should the federal government start allowing these products to be purchased with "SNAP" and "WIC" benefits.
Local State Representative Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) says this legislation is long overdue.
The other two laws require colleges and universities to have feminine hygiene products in all campus bathrooms, and homeless shelters serving women and youth will have to provide tampons and pads for free.