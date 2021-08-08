Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch.