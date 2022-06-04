The expansion of Illinois’ Expressway Camera Act was signed into law Friday by Governor J.B. Pritzker.
State highways in a total of 22 counties will now be a part of the program, including those in Madison and Saint Clair counties.
State Representative LaToya Greenwood of East St. Louis was one of House Bill 4481's authors.
Also signed into law Friday was House Bill 260, which gives law enforcement the ability to use images from expressway cameras to investigate vehicular hijackings, terrorism, and forcible felonies, in addition to gun crimes currently authorized under law.