The former site of Lindenwood University’s Belleville campus is being turned into the Southwestern Illinois Justice and Workforce Development campus.
It’s a partnership between Southern Illinois University, Southwestern Illinois College, the Illinois State Police, and the city of Belleville.
Governor J.B. Pritzker visited the site earlier this week to talk about the grant money the state is contributing to make the idea a reality.
At that same news conference, Southern Illinois University system president Dan Mahony said it’s been a 25-year goal to expand SIU’s law footprint from Carbondale to a region of the state that has the largest number of attorneys outside of Chicago.
Democratic State Representative Katie Stuart of Edwardsville said she’s confident the new center will be a source of pride for the region.
Governor Pritzker said the variety of offerings on the campus, operated and maintained by SWIC, will mold passionate students into law enforcement professionals, from police officers to lawyers to forensic scientists.