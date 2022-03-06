MississippiRiveratAlton.jpeg

The Mississippi River in Alton

What makes a river great? That's the topic of this month's "Neighbor Nights" event sponsored by the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center and a Green Drinks group, based in another part of the state.

It will be a virtual event for folks in the Riverbend, via a Zoom link.

The center's media specialist Jen Young gives The Big Z a preview of some things that'll be mentioned about what makes the Mississippi River so great.

Follow this link to register:

https://conta.cc/3C5bhXl

The program's Zoom link will be sent to you by e-mail.