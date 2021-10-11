A new report indicates youth vaping rates across the country have tumbled over the past two years.
According to the annual National Youth Tobacco Survey released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 11 percent of high school students reported vaping. But Kristina Hamilton, director of advocacy for the American Lung Association of Illinois and Iowa, said the survey might not be completely accurate.
“This was primarily conducted online and in a remote school environment, whereas in a normal world, they're conducted in-person and on the actual school campuses, when the majority of students are physically at school every day,” Hamilton said.
Even so, the survey still indicates there are more than 2 million youths across the country estimated to be using e-cigarette products.
“Last year in Illinois alone, about one-fifth of high school students reported using e-cigarettes,” Hamilton said. “We still have concerns and have to be vigilant about addressing e-cigarette use among youth.”
She says despite a 2020 ban by the Trump administration on some popular e-cigarette flavors sold in pods, many disposable flavored e-cigarettes are still on the market.
“We still need to be concerned about flavored e-cigarettes because they are shown to be extremely popular among middle and high school students,” Hamilton said. “Almost 85 percent of middle and high school students who vape reported using flavored e-cigarettes.”
The American Lung Association is hopeful a recent state law, the Preventing Youth Vaping Act, will be a step in the right direction. The bill specifically gives the state Attorney General's Office and law enforcement agencies to hold violators accountable.
“A big area of the law is the criminal and civil enforcement authority for the AG’s office,” Hamilton said. “I think it will affect access to these products so that we don't have these egregious sales that aren't in line with regulations and that (manufacturers) aren’t claiming things about their products that aren't accurate.”
Hamilton says advocates will continue a push to include e-cigarettes in the Smoke Free Illinois Act, perhaps as soon as the upcoming session in Springfield.
“We have seen evidence of harms of second-hand e-cigarette smoke, and we advocate for clean indoor air in general,” Hamilton said. “Whether it's a vapor or smoke, (we want) no contaminants indoors that can affect people's health. We still want that policy to be enacted in Illinois.”