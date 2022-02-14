Next weekend is National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend. Drive-thru cookie booths will be setup in parking lots and neighborhoods in communities all over Southern Illinois. Nearly 5,000 girl scouts and 2,000 adult volunteers will be selling boxes of Thin Mints, Do-Si-Do’s, Samoa’s, Tagalog’s, Lemon-Up’s and more at a variety of locations.
Director of Marketing and Communications for Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois Tricia Higgins tells us how to find the cookie booths.
Cookie sales fund Girl Scout activities and teach life skills to the scouts. National Girl Scout Cookie weekend runs February 18th through the 20th. In Alton there will be cookie booths in the Hit-n-Run parking lot, outside of the Telegraph building on Broadway and in the parking lot of Farm and Home Supply on Homer Adams Parkway. To find a cookie booth in your town, head to the link below.