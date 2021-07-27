Dozens of kids in the Riverbend have shopped with a cop over the years, made possible in part by local charity Patches and Badges for Kids. The group came together nearly 20 years ago to consolidate the efforts of local motorcycle clubs, first responders, community organizations. A local business is hosting a fundraiser Saturday to help their cause.
Danielle Federico with the Federico family of dealerships in Wood River said they will be showing The Sandlot.
It will cost you $20 per carload, and there will be refreshments on sale there as well. All of the money collected will go toward Patches and Badges for Kids. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/pb4knp.