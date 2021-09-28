A 61-year-old Moro man was killed this (Tuesday) morning when he was hit by a car that struck his motorcycle in Marine Township on Route 4 near Fruit Road. The driver of the motorcycle has not yet been identified. He was traveling northbound on Route 4 just before 7:30am when the accident happened.
According to information from the Illinois State Police, a 19-year-old male driver from Alhambra was traveling southbound and attempted to pas a vehicle that was turning right onto Fruit Road. The driver apparently left the roadway, overcorrected, and was struck on the driver’s side by the motorcycle. Both then struck the vehicle that was turning onto Fruit Road. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The 19-year-old was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle refused medical attention.