More people who use federal food assistance cards known as LINK cards can now shop at some Illinois farmers markets.
Virginia Filicetti, manager of the DeKalb Farmers Market, told The Center Square that the program means that the farmers have a bigger pool of regular customers, and the LINK card holders get fresh fruits and vegetables straight from the farm.
“DeKalb is the only farmers market in the county that takes LINK cards. It is definitely a big reason that people seek us out,” Filicetti said.
Filicetti credits word of mouth for getting more LINK card holders to the DeKalb Farmers Market.
“The program has really taken off in the past couple of years. People tell their friends that they can get so much more really good food here with their LINK dollars,” Filicetti said.
Through LINK Up Illinois, each LINK dollar that is spent at the farmers market is matched. So, LINK card holders who spend $25 at the farmers market, get vouchers for an extra $25 worth of produce.
LINK is Illinois’ version of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the federal food subsidy program. By incentivizing LINK cardholders to use farmers markets instead of grocery stores, more money goes directly to the pockets of Illinois farmers, Filicetti said. Customers come back week after week and get to know the farmers who grow their food, Filicetti said.
Ninety-four farmers markets in Illinois now accept LINK dollars. Filicetti hopes more farmers markets will try the program, she said.
Many farmers markets are run by volunteers. They don’t have the money or the staff to do the registration and record keeping that is required.
In order to participate, a market must use electronic benefits transfer (EBT) equipment for the LINK transactions–an additional start-up cost that smaller farmers markets cannot support without a certain number of LINK customers.
The DeKalb Farmers Market is run by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce, so they have the staff to screen the customers, do the record keeping and reimburse the vendors.
At DeKalb, LINK customers start at an information booth where they have their LINK cards swiped. They are then given tokens to exchange with farmers for fruits and vegetables. At the end of the day, the farmers exchange the tokens for payment.
Unlike some other farmers markets, DeKalb vendors do not sell meat and cheese. When they are available, one DeKalb vendor does offer eggs. Tokens cannot be used for hot foods.