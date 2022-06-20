Motorists driving from US Route 67 South to I-270 West at Lindbergh Boulevard will need to find alternate routes for the next few weeks. Beginning today, MoDOT will have that exit ramp closed off in Hazelwood in order to construct a new connection between southbound Lindbergh Boulevard and the I-270 entrance ramp.
MoDot spokesperson Nina Thompson says there are three separate detours, and they think traffic will not be slowed down by all that much.
Drivers should remember to slow down and be cautious of workers in the area. Drivers will be detoured to I-270 westbound via Dunn Road to Brown Road, and then to James S. McDonnel Boulevard.
There are two other detours in place to bypass construction. To stay updated on all I-270 construction, visit i270north.org