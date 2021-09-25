Congressman Mike Bost says the American people deserve to know what taxpayer-funded equipment, aircraft, vehicles, and weapons were abandoned in Afghanistan.
The southern Illinois Republican took to social media to say he and 19 House colleagues wrote to President Biden, asking why federal agencies have been ordered to remove from public view any reports containing that information.
Bost says over 20 years, Americans invested $2 trillion tax dollars in Afghanistan.
He says until recently, audits containing specific investments were made public.
The 20 members of Congress are asking the Biden Administration to say if this change is just temporary, or will be permanent.
Bost adds the American people deserve a “sober-minded, fact-based analysis of the War in Afghanistan and its rapid conclusion.”