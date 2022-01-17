Despite a lull in their numbers in 2020, MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah saw record numbers of travlers move through their gates last year.
Over 320,000 passengers utilized the small airport that operates as a joint use facility with Scott Air Force Base. MidAmerica passed their pre-pandemic record of passengers set in 2019 by 3.4%. MidAmerica cites an increasing number of one-way destinations, and lower prices than their competitors for the uptick.
MidAmerica St. Louis Airport Director Bryan Johnson tells the Big Z how 2022 is looking for the airport.
Allegiant Airlines currently has domestic flights going out from MidAmerica that include Charleston, Daytona Beach, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Orlando, Tampa, Phoenix, Ft. Meyers, Savannah and more. For more info on flights from MidAmerica St. Louis head to the link below.