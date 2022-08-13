A Girard man’s headed to prison for supplying methamphetamine to others in Macoupin County.
State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison announced Friday afternoon that 50-year-old Joseph Greear faces up to eleven years and six months behind bars, and won’t be eligible for parole until the end of 2027.
Unlawful possession of meth with the intent to deliver is a class one felony.
State’s attorney Garrison says in a news release that continued cooperation between the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police gives his office the ability to aggressively investigate and prosecute meth dealers.
Garrison says a video played at sentencing showed Greear admitting he supplied the drugs to other dealers in the county.