There’s a new website available to outdoors enthusiasts here in the Riverbend.
The Metro East Park and Recreation District is showing-off “Metro East Recreation Dot Com” at the Gateway Outdoor Expo this weekend at the convention center in downtown St. Louis.
Agency officials the new site is designed specifically with park and trail users of Madison and St. Clair counties in mind. It has maps, photos, information on outfitters, and more.
The Metro East region has more than 300 parks and 200-plus miles of existing trails.
Again, the website is www.metroeastrecreation.com .
It’s available on both computers and mobile devices.